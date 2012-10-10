* Bonds, rupee briefly weaken after report
* S&P says report is regular
* S&P sees FY13 fiscal deficit at 6 pct vs govt target of
5.1 pct
* Reform steps helped revising view on rating-S&P analyst
By Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Oct 10 India still faced a one-in-three
chance of a credit rating downgrade over the next 24 months,
Standard & Poor's said, although a series of reform steps
launched in September had slightly improved the country's
prospects.
S&P's credit rating for India is BBB-, one notch above junk
grade and the lowest investment rating in the BRICS g rouping of
big emerging economies. S&P had lowered India's rating outlook
to negative from stable in April.
"A downgrade is likely if the country's economic growth
prospects dim, its external position deteriorates, its political
climate worsens, or fiscal reforms slow," the ratings agency
said in a report dated Tuesday and released on Wednesday.
The spate of initiatives unveiled by India including opening
up of the retail and aviation sectors to foreign investors and
cutting back fuel subsidies is intended in part to stave off a
downgrade, which would hurt investor sentiment and push up
overseas borrowing costs for Indian companies.
India does not have any sovereign global bond issues.
S&P analyst Kim Eng Tan said the reform measures had helped
in "slightly" revising S&P's view on India's rating.
"Right now we do see that government has taken some actions
which we didn't expect initially. To some extent that has helped
to revise slightly our views of credit downgrade," Tan told
CNBC-TV18.
India's outlook can be revised back to stable, S&P said, if
New Delhi moves forward with steps to reduce structural fiscal
deficits, improve the investment climate, and increase growth
prospects.
The report briefly rattled markets, with bond yields edging
higher and the rupee falling before recovering to levels before
the release. S&P later said the report is the regular
Asia-Pacific sovereign report card and does not contain new
information on India's rating.
Asia's third-largest economy is growing at its slowest pace
in three years, and this week the International Monetary Fund
joined the chorus of those slashing their growth forecasts for
India, to 4.9 percent in 2012 from 6.1 percent previously.
REIGNITED REFORM
Last week the government approved bills to attract foreign
investment into the insurance and pension sectors in a second
set of reforms, although these have to win support from
parliament become they become law.
"After a long wait, the government seems to have reignited
reform efforts," the report said.
However, the fragile minority coalition government of Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh faces plenty of opposition in its push
to keep reforms moving ahead.
"Primarily, S&P seems to be harping on the fact that there
is uncertainty, which is true. The reforms announced so far have
helped the investor sentiment more than change much in reality,"
said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
"The problems at the ground level remain and unless those
get addressed, the economy cannot get back on the track of
sustainable high growth and fiscal consolidation," she said.
Despite the reform moves, S&P expects the government's
fiscal deficit to hit 6 percent of GDP for the financial year
ending in March, above New Delhi's target of 5.1 percent.
"Weaker-than-expected tax receipts, owing to weaker economic
growth, and higher-than-budgeted subsidies are the main reasons
behind it," S&P said, referring to its deficit outlook.
The high deficit is counteracting the central bank's efforts
to control demand-driven price pressures, while the government's
use of domestic savings to finance the deficit is crowding out
private investment and lowering growth prospects.
A government panel looking into ways to improve government
finances said the economy was on the edge of a fiscal precipice
and suggested slashing subsidies urgently to curb the deficit
which could go as high as 6.1 percent of the GDP.
S&P projects India's current account deficit for the fiscal
year to be 3.5 percent of GDP, below last year's 4.5 percent,
given foreign investment inflows.
"However, if the current account deficit shows little
improvements going forward, the country's external position
could cease to be a supporting factor for the sovereign
ratings," S&P said.
India's current account deficit shrank by 24 percent in the
April-June period from an all time high in the previous quarter,
narrowly returning the balance of payments to surplus after an
earlier worrying slide towards dangerous territory.
Additional reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhary
Tony Munroe; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)