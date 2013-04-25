By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI, April 25
NEW DELHI, April 25 The Indian government
pitched for a rating upgrade on Thursday at a meeting with
ratings agency Standard & Poor's, a top finance ministry
official said, citing steps taken by it to control a high fiscal
deficit and revive investments.
S&P and its rival Fitch had cut their outlook on India to
negative last year, warning the country of a possible rating
downgrade to "junk" on worsening public finances, a slowing
economy and persistent political gridlock in New Delhi.
But in their meeting with S&P, Indian officials argued the
outlook should be changed, and the country deserved an upgrade
for actions taken by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government
to put finances in order and bolster investor confidence.
"We are simply saying we have taken strong, hard decisions,"
Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram told reporters after
meeting a team of S&P analysts.
"This country has shown its determination to put economy
back on track. We believe it will happen," he said, referring to
an upgrade.
Earlier this month, New Delhi made a similar pitch to Fitch.
Threatened with a downgrade the country could ill-afford,
Singh's minority government took a slew of politically risky
steps last September, including trimming budget-busting fuel
subsidies, reining in public spending, and opening industries
like retail and aviation to more overseas investment.
While these measures have not yet revived economic growth
that probably hit a decade-low of 5 percent in the financial
year that ended in March, brakes on public spending have helped
bring down the fiscal deficit under 5.2 percent of GDP from 5.8
percent a year earlier.
Finance ministry officials say the actual deficit for 2012/13
could be around 5 percent. The official deficit data is expected
on May 31.
However, the new worry for the government is the widening
current account deficit, which hit an all-time high of 6.7
percent of gross domestic product in October-to-December period.
The finance ministry is optimistic that sliding gold and oil
prices will help bring it down, and the government could finance
the current account deficit without drawing down forex reserves.
Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council headed by former
central bank governor C. Rangarajan, says the deficit could
narrow to 4.7 percent of GDP in current fiscal year beginning
April, helped by higher exports and lower gold imports.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has promised to limit the
fiscal deficit in the new financial year to below 4.8 percent
and trim it further to 3 percent by the fiscal year 2016/17.
The government has also set up a panel to expedite
regulatory clearances for major projects, which on Monday
cleared energy and power projects worth billions of dollars.
Both Fitch and S&P rate India at BBB minus with a negative
outlook, the lowest investment grade among the BRIC group of
large emerging economies.
A cut to "junk" would force some foreign investors to pull
their funds from the country, increasing the cost of credit for
Indian firms in overseas money markets.
In January, S&P said the possibility of India losing its
investment-grade credit rating had receded somewhat as a result
of economic reforms undertaken by the government.
The S&P analysts, who attended the meeting, could not be
contacted.
(Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Tony Munroe and
Simon Cameron-Moore)