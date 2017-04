NEW DELHI, Sept 26 The Indian economy can grow by more than 5.5 percent in the current fiscal year, the finance ministry's top bureaucrat said on Friday.

Arvind Mayaram spoke after ratings agency Standard & Poor's raised the outlook on India's BBB- sovereign credit rating to stable from negative. S&P said a return to trend growth of 5.5 percent would justify an upgrade in India's outlook. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine)