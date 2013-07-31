NEW DELHI, July 31 India's current plan expenditure is at 1.47 trillion rupees ($24.35 billion) versus 1.14 trillion rupees over the same period a year ago, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday.

India's total 2013/2014 plan expenditure was projected at 5.55 trillion rupees in the February budget. ($1 = 60.3625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)