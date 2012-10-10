The following is text from a Standard and Poor's report titled
"Asia-Pacific Sovereigns: A Bit Of Stability In The Sea Of
Uncertainty?"
India (Republic of)
Unsolicited rating: BBB-/Negative/A-3; T&C BBB+
Last rating/outlook change: April 25, 2012. Outlook revised to
negative from stable.
Major rating factors
Strengths
- Good medium-term growth prospects
- Deep capital markets
- Moderately strong external liquidity
Weaknesses:
- Fiscal inflexibility due to high debt and large deficits
- High inflation
- Low-income economy
Recent developments/major upcoming events
Standard & Poor's has lowered its growth forecast on India for
the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013, to 5.5%, from 7.0%
previously, due to weak domestic and external demand. Following
the 6.1% growth in the last quarter of calendar year 2011,
first-quarter 2012 growth further decelerated to 5.3% year on
year. Although there is still downside risk because of the
uncertain external demand, the negative impact of the monsoon,
and political paralysis, the declining growth may soon bottom
out.
After P. Chidambaram became finance minister in August 2012,
the government has announced reform measures, such as increasing
domestic diesel price by about 12% and allowing up to 51%
foreign ownership in multi-brand retail stores. The government
also announced plans to increase the foreign ownership limit to
49% in insurance companies.
In addition, the cabinet approved foreign investors owning
up to 26% (or 49%, depending on the successful enactment of the
amended insurance laws) in pension-related businesses. After a
long wait, the government seems to have reignited reform
efforts, and that bodes well for the future development of the
country.
With two state elections, including Gujarat, which will be
held December 2012, the government has only a small window to
implement reforms.
However, the political cost has become apparent, with one
member of the coalition quitting. As a result, the coalition has
become the minority in both the upper and lower houses of
parliament. Although the ruling coalition expects support from
friendly parties, the political condition tends to become more
fluid ahead of the general election expected in 2014. The
foreign ownership reforms for the insurance and pension business
are likely to become more challenging as they need parliamentary
approval.
On the fiscal front, we expect the central government will
record a deficit of about 6.0% of GDP for the fiscal year ending
March 2013. Weaker-than-expected tax receipts, owing to weaker
economic growth, and higher-than-budgeted subsidies are the main
reasons behind it. On the other hand, many state governments'
fiscal conditions have been adversely affected by the state
power companies' weak and worsening financial conditions.
In late September, the government announced plans to
restructure debts owed by the State Electricity Boards. Part of
their debt will be guaranteed by the state governments.
Inflation remains sticky in India. The raw consumer price
index eased below 10% in both June and July. On the other hand,
the wholesale price index (WPI) rose by 7.55% in August, a
rebound from 6.87% in July, the lowest level since November
2009. However, the WPI is still above Reserve Bank of India's
medium-term target of 4%-5%. And the trade deficit remains
relatively large in recent months. We therefore expect the RBI
to remain cautious in conducting its monetary policy in the
coming months.
The current account deficit for this fiscal year ending
March 2013 is likely to be 3.5%, below last year's 4.2% of GDP.
The current account deficits have been counterbalanced by
the net inflow of FDI and portfolio investments so far.
However, if the current account deficit shows little
improvements going forward, the country's external position
could cease to be a supporting factor for the sovereign ratings.
Outlook
The negative outlook signals at least a one-in-three
likelihood of a downgrade of the sovereign rating on India
within the next 24 months.
A downgrade is likely if the country's economic growth
prospects dim, its external position deteriorates, its political
climate worsens, or fiscal reforms slow. On the other hand, we
may revise the outlook back to stable if the government
implements initiatives to reduce structural fiscal deficits,
improve its investment climate, and increase growth prospects.
Fiscal measures to lower deficits could include a more efficient
use of fuel, fertilizer, and agricultural subsidies, or the
implementation of a goods and service tax.