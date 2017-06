NEW DELHI Dec 9 The Indian government is considering options other than share sales to meet its divestment target in state-run companies for the fiscal year ending March, the junior finance minister said on Friday.

New Delhi had targeted stake sales worth 400 billion rupees ($7.7 billion) for the fiscal year 2011/12, but that is unlikely to be met due to slowing growth and a sluggish stock market, putting pressure on the fiscal deficit. ($1 = 51.7550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by XXX)