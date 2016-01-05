* Modi advisers say a slowdown hurts budget calculations
* Diverging nominal, real growth rates create a conundrum
* Raising the fiscal deficit target could spur inflation
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Jan 5 India claims to be the world's
fastest-growing major economy, yet the government might break
its budget deficit targets to stimulate demand, potentially
undermining the central bank's fight against inflation.
Statistically, Asia's third-largest economy is outpacing
China with above 7 percent annual growth. But Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's economic advisers are complaining of a sharp
slowdown that threatens their budget calculations.
In February, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the
budget for the fiscal year starting April 1. A senior official
said the minister has been advised to increase its fiscal
deficit target to 3.7 or 3.9 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP) from 3.5 percent.
There is also a proposal to delay, by one year, a goal of
lowering the fiscal deficit to 3 percent in 2017/2018, the
official said.
"The economy is still suffering from slack demand," said
the finance ministry official. "It needs a conducive fiscal and
monetary policy."
But Shaktikanta Das, the ministry's economic affairs
secretary, said the government has yet to decide on relaxing the
deficit targets.
Running a higher deficit could antagonise the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI), which is counting on Jaitley's pledge of tight
fiscal policy to keep inflation to 5 percent by March 2017.
"A miss on the fiscal targets will narrow scope for
additional rate cuts," said economists at DBS in Singapore.
Differences on what the government should do - spend to
stimulate and risk high inflation, or cut the fiscal deficit to
contain it - stem from a sharp divergence between nominal and
real, or inflation-adjusted, growth, as well as in the direction
of wholesale and retail prices.
GDP data "is underestimating nominal growth and
overestimating real growth," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, a professor
at the government-funded National Institute of Public Finance
and Policy.
FALLING WHOLESALE PRICES
He and other economists blame an over-representation of the
wholesale price index in the GDP "deflator" for the anomaly.
The government uses the deflator to strip out price changes
to make quarters comparable. Wholesale prices have a bigger
weight in the deflator than retail ones.
Recently, wholesale prices have fallen, due to crashing
commodity prices, showing a deflationary trend - hence some
officials are pitching for stimulus.
But since September, retail inflation has picked up, hitting
5.41 percent in November. This has rekindled inflation worries,
and argues for reducing the fiscal deficit.
In July-September, the deflator fell an annual 1.3 percent,
sparking a debate on whether India's economy was plunging into
deflation. Retail inflation, which the RBI tracks to set
interest rates, averaged about 4 percent in that period.
Bhanumurthy says ideally India should use producer prices
for calculating the deflator. But as it has yet to build an
index for them, he suggests using only retail prices, in the
interim, to translate nominal economic growth figures into real
ones.
Since India in January 2015 changed how it measures economic
activity, policymakers have struggled to square robust headline
growth figures with grim ground reality.
DIFFERING RATES OF GROWTH
Real annual GDP accelerated in July-September to 7.4 percent
from 7 percent. But growth of nominal GDP, which Jaitley relies
on to drive tax revenue, slowed sharply to 6 percent from 8.8
percent in April-June, suggesting tepid demand.
It was the first time in recent quarters nominal growth
lagged the real figure.
"We know the economy is recovering," the finance ministry
official said. "But no one is sure about the recovery's pace and
strength."
A loose fiscal stance taken during the 2008 global financial
crisis led to prolonged double-digit inflation, paving the way
for ouster of the previous government.
The RBI is already bracing for the inflationary fallout of a
salary hike for millions of government employees next fiscal
year.
"The mess is being created in Delhi, but the RBI will have
to absorb the shock," said Bhanumurthy.
(Additional reporting by Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)