NEW DELHI Allowing foreign nationals direct access to India's stock market will reduce volatility, a finance ministry official said on Monday, a day after the government announced plans to open equity markets to individual foreign investors.

Thomas Mathew, joint secretary for capital markets, said India expected to attract stable long-term investment with the rule change.

"Retail investors are always, historically throughout the world, longer-term players," he told reporters.

Previously, foreign nationals were limited to investing in the equity markets through indirect routes such as mutual funds, or through institutional vehicles.

The BSE Sensex shed 25 percent in 2011, the first annual fall in three years.

