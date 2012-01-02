NEW DELHI Jan 2 Allowing foreign nationals direct access to India's stock market will reduce volatility, a finance ministry official said on Monday, a day after the government announced plans to open equity markets to individual foreign investors.

Thomas Mathew, joint secretary for capital markets, said India expected to attract stable long-term investment with the rule change. "Retail investors are always, historically throughout the world, longer-term players," he told reporters.

Previously, foreign nationals were limited to investing in India's equity markets through indirect routes such as mutual funds, or through institutional vehicles. ]

India's benchmark Sensex index shed 25 percent in 2011, the first annual fall in three years. (Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Ted Kerr)