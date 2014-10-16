(Fixes wording in second paragraph)
* Subramanian is renowned development economist
* Lands job after top finance ministry bureaucrat ousted
* To focus on macro stability and growth
By Douglas Busvine and Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, Oct 16 A high-powered academic who
tells his students to read Joseph Conrad and Gabriel Garcia
Marquez to better understand economic development was confirmed
on Thursday as chief economic adviser to Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's government.
Ending two months of uncertainty, U.S.-based economist
Arvind Subramanian announced at an impromptu news conference
that he had got the job, on a day of drama in which the finance
ministry's top civil servant was sacked.
His appointment inserts a friend of Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan at the heart of policy making, as Modi
seeks to make good on a jobs-and-growth pledge that swept him to
power in a general election in May.
"I have just taken charge as chief economic adviser,"
Subramanian told reporters outside the finance ministry. "It is
a great honour ... to serve in a government that has a mandate
for reform and change."
Setting out his priorities, Subramanian said: "For any
economy like India, two big things are macro-economic stability
and, of course, creating the conditions for rapid investments
and growth."
News of Subramanian's candidacy first leaked in August, and
his confirmation marks a victory for Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley, who lobbied hard to bring him on board in the face of
initial scepticism from Modi.
His appointment followed news that Arvind Mayaram, the
finance ministry's top civil servant, had been abruptly moved to
another job in the ministry for tourism.
Mayaram was the official in charge of drafting Jaitley's
maiden budget in July, which Subramanian panned in a newspaper
column as "disappointing but retrievable".
Subramanian's new job gives him considerable influence over
the next budget, due in February, as expectations grow for
significant reforms to free up the Indian economy.
Associates describe Subramanian, who held senior fellowships
at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and the
Center for Global Development, as a forthright intellectual.
"The most important thing to know about Arvind, aside from
his first-rate credentials as an economist, is that he is a
truth-teller," said Milan Vaishnav, an India expert at the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.
INTELLECTUAL HEFT
The presence of Subramanian, a specialist in international
development, will add intellectual heft to a nationalist cabinet
that is widely seen as lacking strength in depth.
"Arvind ... boasts an undisputed academic reputation with a
substantial understanding about how the policy process works,"
said economist Domenico Lombardi, who has served on the boards
of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
Lombardi described Subramanian as "the de facto closest
adviser" to Rajan when both worked in the IMF research
department that Rajan headed as chief economist at the global
lender.
In addition to world literature, Subramanian also recommends
to his graduate students in Washington a working paper he
co-authored with Rajan at the IMF which concluded that
humanitarian aid does not help economies grow.
That puts his views in line with those of Modi, who wants
India to break with six decades of Nehruvian socialism and
embark on an investment-driven growth push that seeks to emulate
China's manufacturing miracle.
The star of the Washington think-tank set could act as a
mediator between Modi and Rajan as the government and RBI seek
to thrash out the terms of a monetary policy overhaul that sets
targeting inflation as its main priority.
Friends say, however, that Subramanian is independent-minded
and does not see eye to eye with Rajan on every issue. Both,
though, agree that central bank independence should be a key
element of policy making.
He would also be a suave advocate of India's interests at
international forums like the Group of 20 or BRICS caucus of
emerging market economies, where New Delhi has typically punched
below its weight.
After announcing his appointment, Subramanian took a handful
of questions before driving off in an Indian-made white
government sedan. He has been appointed for three years and will
earn 80,000 rupees ($1,300 a month), according to a later
government statement that confirmed his appointment.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh;
Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Mike Collett-White)