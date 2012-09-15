Palaniappan Chidambaram attends the inauguration ceremony of the National Security Guard (NSG) regional hub in Mumbai February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI India's spending on major subsidies including fuel, fertiliser and food is likely to hit 2.4 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year, up from 1.9 percent targeted in the central budget, Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said on Saturday.

Chidambaram was speaking a day after the government said it was opening up its supermarket sector to foreign chains and two days after it announced a steep increase in the heavily subsidised price of diesel, in a spate of policy reforms aimed at boosting growth and shoring up government finances.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)