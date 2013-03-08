NEW DELHI, March 8 The Indian government has sought parliament's approval to spend an additional 247.74 billion rupees ($4.54 billion) on oil subsidies in the current fiscal year that ends in March.

New Delhi expects the total spending on oil subsidies for the year to be 968.8 billion rupees. ($1 = 54.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)