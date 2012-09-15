NEW DELHI, Sept 15 India's spending on major
subsidies including fuel, fertiliser and food is likely to hit
2.4 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year, up from 1.9
percent targeted in the federal budget, its finance minister
said on Saturday.
P. Chidambaram was speaking a day after the government said
it was opening up its supermarket sector to foreign chains and
two days after it announced a steep increase in the heavily
subsidised price of diesel, in a spate of policy reforms aimed
boosting growth and shoring up government finances.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by
Tony Munroe)