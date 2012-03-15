Workers load metal pipes onto a truck at Noida, located in Uttar Pradesh July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

The economy is seen growing at around 7.6 percent in the next financial year, rebounding from a three-year low of sub-7 percent growth in the 2011/12 fiscal year that ends on March 31, a finance ministry report said on Thursday.

Growth in Asia's third-largest economy faltered to a three-year low of 6.1 percent in the December quarter.

The report, published a day before Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee presents the union budget in parliament, pegs 2013/14 economic growth at 8.6 percent.

Following are the highlights from the report:

GROWTH

* India's 2011/12 growth estimated at 6.9 percent.

* The gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to pick up to about 7.6 percent in 2012/13.

* GDP growth seen rising to 8.6 percent in 2013/14 as agricultural, services and industrial sectors are expected to perform well.

* Industrial growth pegged at 4-5 percent, expected to improve as economic growth picks up pace.

* Foreign trade to remain a key driver of growth.

* Foreign exchange reserves enhanced by US$6.7 billion from US$304.8 billion at end-March 2011 to US$311.5 billion at end-September 2011, covering nearly the entire external debt stock.

INFLATION

* The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) remained persistently high throughout 2011 due to high crude and global commodity prices, but is expected to touch 6.5 to 7 percent by March 2012.

* Indian inflation may further moderate during 2012/13 due to the earlier tightening of monetary policy and other fiscal measures.

* There is scope to further sharpen monetary policy and macro prudential tools to deal with asset price bubbles in real estate and stock markets.

FISCAL DEFICIT

* With a sharp deceleration in the real GDP growth, a slippage is likely in the deficit targets for 2011/12.

* There is no room for fiscal expansion and the fiscal deficit is expected to be lowered from 4.7 percent of GDP in 2010/11 to 3 percent in the latter part of the twelfth plan period that runs from April 2012 to March 2017.

* Fiscal deficit in 2012/13 seen at 4.1 percent of GDP and in 2013/14 at 3.5 percent, as per the twelfth plan projections.

CONSOLIDATION

* Fiscal consolidation back on track, savings and capital formation to rise.

* With the easing of inflationary pressures in the months to come, there could be a cut in policy rates by the RBI, which should encourage investment activity and have a positive impact on growth.

GLOBAL SCENARIO

* Concerted efforts will be needed through Group of 20 countries (G20) and other forums to restore stability and renewed global growth.

(Compiled by Arup Roychoudhury in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)