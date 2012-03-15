March 15 The Indian economy is seen
growing at around 7.6 percent in the next financial year,
rebounding from a three-year low of sub-7 percent growth in the
2011/12 fiscal year that ends on March 31, a finance ministry
report said on Thursday.
Growth in Asia's third-largest economy faltered to a
three-year low of 6.1 percent in the December quarter.
The report, published a day before Finance Minister Pranab
Mukherjee presents the federal budget in parliament, pegs
2013/14 economic growth at 8.6 percent.
Following are the highlights from the report:
GROWTH
* India's 2011/12 growth estimated at 6.9 percent.
* The gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to
pick up to about 7.6 percent in 2012/13.
* GDP growth seen rising to 8.6 percent in 2013/14 as
agricultural, services and industrial sectors are expected to
perform well.
* Industrial growth pegged at 4-5 percent, expected to
improve as economic growth picks up pace.
* Foreign trade to remain a key driver of growth.
* Foreign exchange reserves enhanced by US$6.7 billion from
US$304.8 billion at end-March 2011 to US$311.5 billion at
end-September 2011, covering nearly the entire external debt
stock.
INFLATION
* The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) remained persistently high
throughout 2011 due to high crude and global commodity prices,
but is expected to touch 6.5 to 7 percent by March 2012.
* Indian inflation may further moderate during 2012/13 due
to the earlier tightening of monetary policy and other
fiscal measures.
* There is scope to further sharpen monetary policy and
macro prudential tools to deal with asset price bubbles in real
estate and stock markets.
FISCAL DEFICIT
* With a sharp deceleration in the real GDP growth, a
slippage is likely in the deficit targets for 2011/12.
* There is no room for fiscal expansion and the fiscal
deficit is expected to be lowered from 4.7 percent of GDP
in 2010/11 to 3 percent in the latter part of the
twelfth plan period that runs from April 2012 to March 2017.
* Fiscal deficit in 2012/13 seen at 4.1 percent of GDP and
in 2013/14 at 3.5 percent, as per the twelfth plan projections.
CONSOLIDATION
* Fiscal consolidation back on track, savings and capital
formation to rise.
* With the easing of inflationary pressures in the months to
come, there could be a cut in policy rates by the RBI, which
should encourage investment activity and have a positive impact
on growth.
GLOBAL SCENARIO
* Concerted efforts will be needed through Group of 20
countries (G20) and other forums to restore stability and
renewed global growth.
(Compiled by Arup Roychoudhury in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)