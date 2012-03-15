US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW DELHI, March 15 India's economy is likely to pick up pace in the fiscal year that starts on April 1 and could grow 7.6 percent, a finance ministry report said on Thursday.
Economic growth faltered to a three-year low of 6.1 percent in the December quarter and the pace of economic expansion this fiscal year is forecast to dip below 7 percent for the first time in three years.
The finance ministry report pegs the economic growth in 2013/14 fiscal year at 8.6 percent.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.