NEW DELHI, March 15 India's economy is likely to pick up pace in the fiscal year that starts on April 1 and could grow 7.6 percent, a finance ministry report said on Thursday.

Economic growth faltered to a three-year low of 6.1 percent in the December quarter and the pace of economic expansion this fiscal year is forecast to dip below 7 percent for the first time in three years.

The finance ministry report pegs the economic growth in 2013/14 fiscal year at 8.6 percent.