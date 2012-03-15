NEW DELHI, March 15 India's fiscal deficit is likely to narrow to 4.1 percent of the gross domestic product in the fiscal year that starts on April 1, a finance ministry report said on Thursday.

New Delhi is widely expected to miss this fiscal year's deficit target of 4.6 percent of GDP by a wide margin on account of a hefty subsidy bill and sluggish tax receipts.

The report said the deficit was expected to further narrow to 3.5 percent in the fiscal year that begins in April 2013.