NEW DELHI, Feb 14 India's wholesale prices rose
5.25 percent year-on-year in January compared with a 1.07
percent fall a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.
The data compared with a 3.89 percent annual rise forecast
by economists in a Reuters poll. In December, prices rose a
provisional 3.39 percent.
Last month, wholesale food prices fell 0.56 percent
year-on-year, compared with a provisional 0.70 percent fall in
December.
KEY POINTS
-------------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Jan DEC Pct Change
PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 255.7 256.3 -0.2
Food articles 14.34 267.2 270.1 -1.1
FUEL AND POWER 14.91 201.2 192.1 +4.7
MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 158.0 157.9 +0.1
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower
case are specific categories within the sub-indexes.
SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)