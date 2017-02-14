NEW DELHI, Feb 14 India's wholesale prices rose 5.25 percent year-on-year in January compared with a 1.07 percent fall a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday. The data compared with a 3.89 percent annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In December, prices rose a provisional 3.39 percent. Last month, wholesale food prices fell 0.56 percent year-on-year, compared with a provisional 0.70 percent fall in December. KEY POINTS ------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Jan DEC Pct Change PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 255.7 256.3 -0.2 Food articles 14.34 267.2 270.1 -1.1 FUEL AND POWER 14.91 201.2 192.1 +4.7 MANUFACTURING PRODUCTS 64.97 158.0 157.9 +0.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes. SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)