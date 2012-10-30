India's central bank left interest rates on hold on Tuesday but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks, defying pressure from the government to lower rates for the first time since April but also indicating it may soon ease policy further. While the decision to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 8.00 percent was in line with forecasts in a recent Reuters poll, expectations for a rate cut had grown after India's finance minister on Monday outlined a plan to trim the country's hefty fiscal deficit. "As inflation eases further, there will be an opportunity for monetary policy to act in conjunction with fiscal and other measures to mitigate the growth risks and take the economy to a sustained higher growth trajectory," RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao wrote in his quarterly policy review. To see stories double-click on the square brackets. LATEST > India leaves interest rates unchanged, cuts CRR > INSTANT VIEW-Cbank holds rates, cuts cash reserve ratio > HIGHLIGHTS-Cbank lowers CRR by 25 bps, rates unchanged EARLIER > Government's deficit cut plan adds to pressure for rate cut > India risks backlash hurrying through overdue welfare reform > Fiscal, monetary steps should be in tandem: India cbank > INTERVIEW-FinMin calls for "calibrated risks" from RBI > India wins over markets, but now comes the hard part > Inflation at 10-mth high, dampens rate-cut hopes > POLL-Cbank seen holding rates steady; views split on CRR > RBI FOCUS-Indian govt likely to be kept waiting for rate cut > Industrial output growth rises in August, still weak > India July-Sept current account gap may hit record high-Nomura > FY13 loan growth may fall short of cbank projection-bankers (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)