India's central bank took further action to prop up its battered currency on
Thursday, requiring exporters to sell half the foreign currency in their
accounts. The rupee has slumped about 9 percent since the start of March to
within striking distance of record lows plumbed last December, hit by a widening
trade deficit and slowing capital inflows.
(Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in MUMBAI)