India's central bank took further action to prop up its battered currency on Thursday, requiring exporters to sell half the foreign currency in their accounts. The rupee has slumped about 9 percent since the start of March to within striking distance of record lows plumbed last December, hit by a widening trade deficit and slowing capital inflows. To see stories click on the square brackets. LATEST > India curbs exporter fx holdings to lift rupee > Exporters need to sell $2.5-$3 bln after RBI move-sources > Market view on cbank moves > April exports seen at $24.5 bln, imports at $37.9 bln > Rupee trims gains after initial rise > Market reports EARLIER > Have tools to guard against FX volatility: India cbank > India eases FX inflows after rupee skids > FX reserves rise to $295.36 bln in April 27 week-RBI > India's rupee defence gets fresh jolt from S&P > India delays tax evasion steps after investor outcry (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in MUMBAI)