(Refiles to fix formatting) The Indian central bank is widely expected to keep policy rates unchanged on Tuesday in line with the Reserve Bank of India's October guidance. The RBI will release its mid-quarter review of the monetary policy at 0530 GMT on Tuesday. The RBI has resisted cutting the repo rate since it lowered the rate in April by 50 basis points, as inflation has stayed above 7 percent for three years. A Reuters poll last week showed 37 of 41 analysts expect the RBI to hold the policy repo rate at 8 percent at its mid-quarter monetary policy review on Tuesday. Respondents were split on views over the cash reserve ratio (CRR), with 16 of 33 expecting the RBI to reduce the ratio by 25 or 50 basis points. However, for a few, rate cut expectations have gone up after the headline inflation print hit a 10-month low of 7.24 percent in November from a year earlier. To see stories double-click on the square brackets. LATEST > India lowers growth forecast, says on track for deficit > Goldman Sachs expects RBI to cut rates by 25 bps on Tuesday > India's subsidy outlay rises 49 pct in H1 2012/13: report > India's Singh says to speed up sale of stakes in state firms > India's inflation hits 10-mth low, sparks rate cut hopes > India rate cut not seen at next policy meet - PM econ advisor > India plans more steps to revive growth - finance minister > POLL-India cbank to hold rates in Dec, cut 50 bps in Jan-March EARLIER > India's industrial output soars in October, inflation jumps > India's consumer price inflation at 9.90 pct y/y in Nov-govt > S&P cites India fiscal deficit, debt, as rating constraints > India's Nov exports fall 4 percent, imports soar > Indian government wins second vote on retail > India govt seeks nod for 308.4 bln rupees more spend > India cbank deputy says liquidity within comfort zone > India cbank chief expects inflation to fall in Jan-Mar > Credit Suisse cuts India FY13, FY14 growth forecasts > Fitch warns on Indian economy, need for reform > India raising foreign fund investment limit in govt bonds > India's GDP growth languishes, headed for decade low > India's April-October fiscal deficit at $67.5 bln - govt (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)