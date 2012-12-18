The Reserve Bank of India left policy interest rates unchanged as expected on Tuesday, ignoring the growing clamour from business and politicians to lower them, and reiterated its October guidance of further policy easing in the March quarter as it shifts its focus towards boosting growth. The central bank held the key repo rate steady at 8 percent, and also kept the cash reserve ratio (CRR) unchanged at 4.25 percent. The RBI has resisted cutting the repo rate since it lowered it in April by 50 basis points, as inflation has stayed above 7 percent for three years. To see stories double-click on the square brackets. LATEST > India central bank holds rates but shifts focus to growth > INSTANT VIEW > HIGHLIGHTS EARLIER > India sees deficit challenge due to subsidies and stake sales > BREAKINGVIEWS-India in depth: Consumption bets will outperform > Inflation hits 10-mth low, sparks rate cut hopes > Govt plans more steps to revive growth - finance minister > POLL-Cbank to hold rates in Dec, cut 50 bps in Jan-March (Compiled by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)