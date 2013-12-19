NEW DELHI Dec 19 India is better prepared to
deal with any consequences of the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to
reduce monetary stimulus, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said
in a statement on Thursday, that has supported inflows of cash
to emerging markets.
After agonising investors for months, the Fed decided on
Wednesday to trim its bond buying by $10 billion to $75 billion
a month as a modest step and one the U.S. economy could well
withstand. Crucially, the U.S. central bank softened the blow by
making its forward guidance even more dovish.
"(The) government is of the view that the markets had
already factored in the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision and
therefore is not likely to be surprised by these moderate
changes," Chidambaram said in a written statement released by
his office.
Worries over the Fed's possible tapering had triggered
massive capital outflows between May and September from emerging
markets.
Saddled with hefty current account and fiscal deficits,
India looked the most vulnerable. The rupee went in a free fall,
losing as much as 20 percent against the dollar before
recovering. This prompted India to unleash a slew of measures to
bolster its forex reserves and rein in the current account gap.
Chidambaram also spoke to Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan on Thursday morning to discuss the Fed tapering,
the statement added.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)