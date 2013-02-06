US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data signals economy accelerating
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW DELHI Feb 6 India's net direct tax receipts comprising corporate and individual income tax grew 12.5 percent to 3.9 trillion rupees ($73.41 billion) during April-January period of the current fiscal year ending March from the year ago period, the government said on Wednesday.
Gross direct tax receipts during the period were up 7.02 percent at 4.55 trillion rupees, against the target of 5.7 trillion rupees for the whole fiscal year, a government statement said.
($1 = 53.1250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.24 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to early afternoon)