NEW DELHI Feb 6 India's net direct tax receipts comprising corporate and individual income tax grew 12.5 percent to 3.9 trillion rupees ($73.41 billion) during April-January period of the current fiscal year ending March from the year ago period, the government said on Wednesday.

Gross direct tax receipts during the period were up 7.02 percent at 4.55 trillion rupees, against the target of 5.7 trillion rupees for the whole fiscal year, a government statement said.

($1 = 53.1250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)