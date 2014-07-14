NEW DELHI, July 14 The Indian government faces "a challenge" in achieving the budgeted indirect tax target in the current fiscal year, the revenue secretary said on Monday.

Shaktikanta Das, however, said that the government was confident of achieving the budgeted target of 15 percent growth in direct tax mop-up for the 2014/15 fiscal year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)