NEW DELHI Dec 19 India will compensate its state governments for revenue losses due to the new nationwide sales tax, which is targeted to be implemented on April 1, 2016, the finance minister said on Friday.

Arun Jaitley told reporters that petroleum products would be part of the new Goods and Service Tax (GST).

Earlier, Jaitley presented the GST bill to parliament, pressing on with a key piece of reform to replace a myriad range of state taxes. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)