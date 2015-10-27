NEW DELHI Oct 27 India has set up a new panel to review the country's income tax law, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.

The panel has been asked to submit its first set of suggestions by end-January 2016.

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said the government plans to use the recommendations to introduce changes in the income tax law in the next annual budget. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sunil Nair)