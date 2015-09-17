NEW DELHI, Sept 17 India plans to address some
pending tax disputes in the next few days, the finance minister
said on Thursday, but did not give details or say whether the
cases in question included disputes with foreign companies that
have spooked investors.
Earlier this month, the finance ministry decided not to
press claims for a Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) against foreign
portfolio investors. India remains locked in major back-tax
battles with telecoms group Vodafone and Cairn Energy
.
Arun Jaitley said last week that the government was trying
to resolve pending tax cases, many of them outside the courts.
