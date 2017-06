NEW DELHI Jan 10 India's indirect tax receipts grew an annual 16.1 percent to 2.86 trillion rupees ($54.9 billion) in the first nine months of the current fiscal year that ends in March, S.K. Goel, chairman of the Central Board of Excise and Customs, told reporters on Tuesday. ($1=52.14 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)