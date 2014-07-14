An employee poses with the bundles of rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

NEW DELHI The government faces "a challenge" in achieving the budgeted indirect tax target in the current fiscal year, the revenue secretary said on Monday.

Shaktikanta Das, however, said that the government was confident of achieving the budgeted target of 15 percent growth in direct tax mop-up for the 2014/15 fiscal year.

