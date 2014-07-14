World stocks climb in light May Day trading; oil slips
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.
NEW DELHI The government faces "a challenge" in achieving the budgeted indirect tax target in the current fiscal year, the revenue secretary said on Monday.
Shaktikanta Das, however, said that the government was confident of achieving the budgeted target of 15 percent growth in direct tax mop-up for the 2014/15 fiscal year.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW YORK Oil edged slipped more than 1 percent on Monday, as rising crude output with Libya hitting its highest production since 2014 and increased U.S. drilling countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.