An employee counts rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala, December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

NEW DELHI The government could cut corporate tax to 25 percent from 30 percent before a previous deadline of four years, and will provide a roadmap for ending corporate tax exemptions shortly, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Monday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while presenting his annual budget in February, announced that the government would gradually pare corporate tax by 5 percentage points during the next four years and roll back various tax exemptions.

