New Delhi Oct 10 India's gross direct tax receipts rose about 5.9 percent to 2.7 trillion rupees ($51.11 billion) during the first half of the current fiscal year, from a year earlier, on higher income tax and wealth tax revenues, a government release said.

While gross income tax receipts rose nearly 15 percent during the period from a year earlier, wealth tax collections jumped around 54 percent, the release said on Wednesday.

India aims to raise 10.77 trillion rupees in gross tax receipts in the 2012/13 fiscal year through direct and indirect taxes, compared with 8.9 trillion rupees in the last fiscal year. ($1 = 52.8250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)