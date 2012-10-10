BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
New Delhi Oct 10 India's gross direct tax receipts rose about 5.9 percent to 2.7 trillion rupees ($51.11 billion) during the first half of the current fiscal year, from a year earlier, on higher income tax and wealth tax revenues, a government release said.
While gross income tax receipts rose nearly 15 percent during the period from a year earlier, wealth tax collections jumped around 54 percent, the release said on Wednesday.
India aims to raise 10.77 trillion rupees in gross tax receipts in the 2012/13 fiscal year through direct and indirect taxes, compared with 8.9 trillion rupees in the last fiscal year. ($1 = 52.8250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct