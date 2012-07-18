NEW DELHI, July 18 India's indirect tax receipts comprising customs, factory gate and service tax, rose an annual 13.8 percent in the three months ended June to 1.07 trillion rupees ($18.16 billion), a senior tax official said on Wednesday, lower than the 27 percent growth targeted for the current fiscal year.

Indirect tax receipts had risen 8 percent in the quarter ended March.

If the slowdown in tax receipts continues, the government would find it difficult to meet the targeted 5.1 percent fiscal deficit of GDP this year amid rising oil and food subsidy bill.

In the April-to-June quarter, customs tax receipts grew 12.2 percent from a year earlier to 387.4 billion rupees, S K Goel, chairman of the Central Board of Excise and Customs, told reporters. ($1=55.46 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)