NEW DELHI Aug 28 Indian Finance Minister
Palaniappan Chidambaram urged officials on Tuesday not to hound
the country's taxpayers, despite the pressure the officials are
under to meet the annual tax targets as the economy faces its
deepest slump for nine years.
"We are not going to be regarded as a hounding tax
administration," Chidambaram told reporters after a meeting with
the top tax officials dealing with import duties, service tax
and factory gate duties.
"We will be friendly to those people who are tax compliant
and I believe the bulk of people pay taxes," he said, adding
that a massive awareness campaign would be launched soon to
increase tax compliance.
An investor backlash forced the government in May to defer
until 2013 implementation of a set of general anti-avoidance
rules (GAAR) that were introduced in the annual budget in
February.
He said the government is planning to have another look at
the proposed tax law changes next year, including GAAR and
retrospective measures broadly intended to target Vodafone's
purchase of Hutchison Whampoa's Indian assets.
The GAAR target firms and investors routing investments
through tax havens, but a lack of clarity on its implementation
panicked foreign investors, heightening caution about investing
in India as they feared the new rules could be abused.
The finance minister also told tax officials the government
could meet the indirect tax receipts target of 5.05 trillion
rupees ($99 bln) for the current fiscal year 2012/13 ending
March by focusing on big taxpayers. The top 100 taxpayers in
each tax unit contributed about 95 percent of taxes, he said.
($1= 55.67 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Additional reporting by Arup
Roychoudhury)