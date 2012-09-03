By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI, Sept 3
NEW DELHI, Sept 3 India will clamp down on tax
evasion and is on track to meet its 2012/13 tax collection
target despite a sharp economic slowdown, Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram said on Monday, amid concerns about a ballooning
fiscal deficit.
A slump in growth and a rising fuel subsidy bill have raised
worries the government will miss the fiscal deficit goal of 5.1
percent of GDP. In four months India has consumed half the
deficit budgeted for the full fiscal year and Chidambaram is now
seeking ways to raise revenue.
Separately, he said the government would wait for the
recommendations of a government panel before deciding whether to
issue a controversial tax demand to Vodafone for its $11
billion purchase of Hutchison Whampoa's Indian assets.
Chidambaram said the economic slowdown would have some
impact on tax receipts but the government plans to offset that
partly by bringing non-tax compliant firms under the tax net.
"While GDP growth will have an impact on the tax
collections, I do not feel there is a one-to-one correlation,"
Chidambaram told reporters after his meeting with top officials
of the income tax department.
India's economic growth languished near its slowest in three
years in the April-June quarter, and some private economists
forecast the growth could slip to below 6 percent for the fiscal
year, against the government's initial target of over 7 percent.
Chidambaram was confident the target of 5.7 trillion rupees
($102.5 billion) for personal income and corporate tax for
2012/13, up nearly 15 percent over the previous year, would be
achieved.
"We can still achieve the target," he said, noting that
currently just 6,000 companies paid nearly 90 percent of the
corporate tax, accounting for 65 percent of all direct taxes.
He asked the officials to focus on non-compliant corporate
and individual taxpayers to expand that base, while creating a
friendly environment for genuine taxpayers.
By raising average corporate tax collections by two
percentage points, overall revenues would go up by nearly 300
billion rupees, Chidambaram said -- enough to meet the increased
oil subsidy burden this year.
Tax officials are concerned it may not be easy to achieve
growth in taxes at a time when manufacturing sector growth has
slipped to an annual 0.2 percent and farm output is up merely
2.9 percent, impacting overall economic activity.
Stung by rating agency S&P's warning that India may become
the first country in the BRICS group of big emerging markets to
lose its investment grade rating, the finance ministry is
contemplating various steps to revive investor confidence.
RELIEF TO VODAFONE?
The finance minister said the government would consider the
suggestions of the Shome Committee, set up to review
controversial General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR), and
retrospective tax measures broadly intended to target Vodafone's
Hutchison Whampoa purchase.
The tax panel, led by Parthasarthi Shome, a former adviser
to the finance minister, suggested last week in a draft report
that the GAAR implementation should be deferred by three years,
in a move that is seen as a sign the government is backtracking
on measures that would unnerve investors.
"Dr Shome has promised to look into it. Let us see what he
has to say after comparing the similar provisions in other
jurisdictions," Chidambaram said, when asked whether the
government intends to tax Vodafone.
He said income-tax officials would consider the committee's
recommendations along with previous court decisions before
deciding whether to issue a tax demand.
($1 = 55.6250 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Sunil
Nair)