NEW DELHI Dec 24 India's advance tax receipts grew an annual 10.4 percent to 782.3 billion rupees ($14.2 billion) in the first 20 days of December, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The tax figures are for the period Dec. 1 to Dec. 20.

Advance tax collections grew 7.5 percent on year between April 1 and Dec. 20, the statement added. ($1 = 55.1050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sunil Nair)