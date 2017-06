NEW DELHI, June 28 The Indian government will issue draft rules for the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR), aimed at fighting tax evasion, by Thursday evening, Finance Secretary R.S. Gujral told reporters.

The government has no plans to defer GAAR until 2014, Gujral said. The finance ministry will issue a clarification on all outstanding tax issues, including retrospective taxation on foreign corporate deals involving Indian assets, within two weeks.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Matthias Williams)