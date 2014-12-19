NEW DELHI Dec 19 India's government presented to parliament a bill for a common goods and services tax across the country on Friday, pressing on with a key piece of reform to replace a myriad range of state taxes.

The bill introduced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley needs the support of two thirds of members of parliament as well as ratification by state legislatures which is expected to happen by the next session of parliament.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)