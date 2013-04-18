(Adds dropped word in headline)

NEW DELHI, April 18 India's exports fell 1.76 percent to $300.6 billion in the fiscal year 2012/13, the first decline since 2009/10 and a driver of a record current account deficit.

The 2012/13 trade deficit was about $191 billion, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Thursday, up from $185 billion the year before. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)