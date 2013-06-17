NEW DELHI, June 17 India's May trade deficit
widened to $20.1 billion from $17.8 billion a month
ago, a trade ministry official said, on high imports of cheaper
gold, increasing pressure on the current account balance.
India has been struggling to control the current account
deficit that hit an all-time high of 6.7 percent of GDP in the
December quarter. The deficit has exacerbated the fall of the
Indian rupee against the dollar in the recent sell-off in
emerging currencies.
Gold and silver imports rose nearly 90 percent year-on-year
to $8.4 billion last month, slower than an annual 138 percent
surge in April, as retail consumers in the world's biggest gold
importer tried to take advantage of a sharp fall in global
prices.
Overall, merchandise imports rose about 7 percent
to $44.65 billion, the trade ministry said. Exports fell 1.1
percent from a year earlier to $24.51 billion, the first annual
fall in five months.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Anurag Kotoky, writing by Rajesh
Kumar Singh, editing by Ross Colvin)