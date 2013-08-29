NEW DELHI Aug 29 India's central bank should
consider floating bonds to tap into Indian household gold
reserves, Trade Minister Anand Sharma told television channel
CNN-IBN on Thursday.
New Delhi has been looking for ways to tamp-down gold
imports, which have widened the trade deficit and piled pressure
on the rupee. The Indian rupee is the worst performing major
currency since May.
"RBI (Reserve bank of India) in the past has come up with
many such schemes, there have been three gold schemes in the
past," he saidm without giving details of how such a plan would
work in practice.
India turned the screw on gold buying earlier this month by
hiking bullion import duty and banning imports of coins and
medallions.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)