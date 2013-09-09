BRIEF-India cenbank raises foreign shareholding limit in Grasim Industries to 49 pct
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 30 to 49 per cent under PIS in Grasim Industries Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2nImFpb Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 India's merchandise exports posted double-digit growth in the month of August, while imports were "contained", Trade Secretary S. R. Rao said on Monday, offering some respite for the troubled rupee currency.
The government will review the export duty on iron ore to boost exports, Rao said. It will also review import duties on non-essential items to curb imports, he added. The trade data for August will be formally released later this week, he said.
The Indian currency has been hammered down in the ongoing sell-off in emerging currencies as foreign investors readjust their exposure to markets like India, anticipating higher interest rates in the United States.
The rupee hit an all-time low of 68.85 against the dollar last month on concerns over New Delhi's ability to fund its bloated trade deficit. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)
April 13 U.S. stocks looked set to open lower on Thursday, following President Donald Trump's remarks on the U.S. dollar and interest rates, while investors assessed bank earnings.