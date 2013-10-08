US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW DELHI Oct 8 The Indian government will release monthly trade data for September at around 11.30 IST (0600 GMT) on Oct. 9 , a trade ministry official said on Tuesday.
India's trade deficit narrowed to $10.9 billion in August, helped by a double-digit rise in merchandise exports. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.