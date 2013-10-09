NEW DELHI Oct 9 India's trade deficit narrowed to a two-and-a-half-year low in September as merchandise exports posted a third straight month of annual growth, provisional government data showed on Wednesday, strengthening the outlook for the rupee.

The deficit for the month stood at $6.7 billion, the lowest level since March 2011, compared with $10.9 billion in August, the trade ministry said.

Merchandise exports rose by 11.15 percent year-on-year in September to $27.68 billion. Imports fell 18.1 percent year-on-year to $34.44 billion. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)