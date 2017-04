NEW DELHI Nov 11 India's trade deficit jumped in October after having fallen to a two-and-a-half-year low the previous month, as overseas purchases of gold picked up ahead of the festival season, provisional government data showed on Monday.

The deficit for the month stood at $10.56 billion, compared with $6.7 billion in September, the trade ministry said.

Merchandise exports rose 13.47 percent year-on-year in October to $27.27 billion. Imports fell 14.5 percent year-on-year to $37.83 billion. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)