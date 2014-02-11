NEW DELHI Feb 11 India's trade deficit narrowed
in January, helped by a 77 percent drop in imports of gold and
silver while exports ticked up, improving the outlook for the
country's fragile current account balance.
The trade ministry said it had recommended easing curbs on
gold imports, prompted by the brighter trade picture.
The trade deficit stood at $9.92 billion last
month compared with $10.14 billion in December, a trade ministry
official said on Tuesday.
Merchandise exports rose 3.79 percent
year-on-year to $26.75 billion, compared with a 3.5 percent
annual growth in December.
Imports fell 18.07 percent year-on-year to
$36.57 billion led by a 77 percent drop in gold and silver
imports on the year.
India expects to keep the current account deficit down under
$50 billion in the fiscal year to March 2014. The shortfall was
a record $87.8 billion in the previous 12-month period which had
precipitated a record fall in the value of the rupee against the
dollar last summer.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)