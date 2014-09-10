US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India is likely to unveil a new foreign trade policy by end-September, Trade Secretary Rajeev Kher told reporters on Wednesday, without offering further details. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss