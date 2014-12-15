US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat, IBM pulls Dow lower
* U.S. economy shows only modest signs of inflation pressure -Fed
NEW DELHI Dec 15 India's trade deficit widened to an 18-month high of $16.86 billion in November, government data showed on Monday.
Merchandise imports grew 26.79 percent last month year-on-year to $42.82 billion. Exports, meanwhile, grew a tepid 7.27 percent on year to $25.96 billion. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to early afternoon)