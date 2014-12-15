NEW DELHI Dec 15 India's trade deficit widened to an 18-month high of $16.86 billion in November, government data showed on Monday.

Merchandise imports grew 26.79 percent last month year-on-year to $42.82 billion. Exports, meanwhile, grew a tepid 7.27 percent on year to $25.96 billion. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)