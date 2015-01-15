NEW DELHI Jan 15 India's trade deficit shrunk by 44 percent from the previous month to $9.43 billion in December, government data showed on Thursday.

Imports fell an annual 4.78 percent last month year-on-year to $34.83 billion. Merchandise exports also declined 3.77 percent on year to $25.4 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)