NEW DELHI Feb 13 India's trade deficit narrowed to a 11-month low of $8.32 billion in January as oil imports declined by 17 percent from a month earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Imports fell an annual 11.39 percent last month year-on-year to $32.21 billion. Merchandise exports also declined 11.19 percent year-on-year to $23.88 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Manoj Kumar)